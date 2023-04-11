Julián Figueroa, Son of Actress Maribel Guardia and Late Mexican Music Legend Joan Sebastian Dead at 27

MEXICO CITY, MX (CelebriityAccess) – Julián Figueroa, the son of Mexican Music icon Joan Sebastian and Costa Rican-Mexican actress Maribel Guardia, died Sunday (April 9) of a heart attack at his home in Mexico City. The news of his death was announced via social media by his mother. He was 27. He would have been 28 on May 2.

In Spanish, she wrote: “It saddens me to inform you about the death of my beloved son Julián Figueroa, who unfortunately has left us in this life. He was found unconscious in his room while I was at the theater.”

Guardia added the exact cause of Figueroa’s death, “The medical report indicates that he died of an acute myocardial infarction and ventricular fibrillation.”

In the post, Guardia explained (via Google translate) that 911 was called and when first responders got to the scene, Figueroa was pronounced dead with “no evidence of violence.”

Most recently, Figueroa starred in the Televisa-Univision telenovela Mi Camino Es Amarte and released a banda album, Yo Seria, in 2022. He also played a young version of his father in the biographic show Por Siempre Joan Sebastian.

Tragically, Figueroa’s death comes just one day after he shared a post in honor of his father, who would have turned 72 on Saturday. Sebastian died of bone cancer.

Figueroa is the third of Sebastian’s eight children to pass away. Sebastian’s fans killed his son Trigo Figueroa in 2006 after an altercation. His other son, Juan, was killed outside a bar in 2010.

Figueroa is survived by his wife, actress Ime Garza-Tuñón and son, José Julián Figueroa Garza.

RIP.