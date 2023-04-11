LiveCo Announces A Strategic Partnership With Theatrical Presenter MagicSpace

HOUSTON, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Experiential entertainment company LiveCo announced the formation of a new partnership with MagicSpace to develop, produce, and present new family, theatrical, and variety productions.

Based in Park City, UT, MagicSpace is a boutique producing and presenting firm with more than 40 years in the industry. The company provides creative, marketing, and general management services and has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits, and sporting events worldwide.

After an extended hiatus during COVID, MagicSpace returned to the live event space in North America with tours such as Simone Biles in the Gold Over America Tour, Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, A Magical Cirque Christmas, and Alton Brown Live.

“We have spent the last 40 years producing and presenting shows on our own and in partnership with other producers, promoters, and venues. Getting the chance to work with this awesome group of companies is a perfect opportunity to build on that cooperative history and continue our growth as a company,” said MagicSpace Entertainment CEO Lee Marshall.

“Teaming up with MagicSpace Entertainment is important for us because of the breadth and depth of their productions. They are behind some of the most successful, innovative, and long-running shows around the country and show no signs of slowing down,” said Brian Becker, CEO of LiveCo. “Additionally, this new partnership will further bolster our presence in theaters – MagicSpace’s specialty – and continue to diversify our business.”

LiveCo’s partnership with MagicSpace is the latest in a string of similar deals for the company. Other recent partnership announcements include Christian concert promoter Transparent Productions, which joined the LiveCo team along with Icon Concerts, Premier Productions, BASE Entertainment, Rush Concerts, Peachtree Entertainment.