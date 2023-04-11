Melissa Etheridge Embarks on 2023 Summer Tour

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning rocker and activist Melissa Etheridge announced Monday (April 10) that she’ll be hitting the road again this Summer for her massive 44-date North American tour. Shows kick off on April 22 at the Luckman Theater in Los Angeles and will continue throughout the next few months before wrapping in Annapolis, Maryland, on August 15.

As part of the tour, fans will also be able to catch Etheridge for exciting festival performances at Stagecoach, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Kemptville Live Music Festival, and a special benefit show for the Etheridge Foundation in Denver, Colorado, on June 21.

Tickets for select dates are on sale now, with public on-sale for new dates beginning Friday (April 14) at 10 am local time. Etheridge Nation presale will be available starting today (April 11) at 10 am local time.

Melissa Etheridge 2023 Tour Dates

April 22 – Luckman Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

April 23 – Chandler Center for the Arts – Chandler, AZ

April 25 – Belly Up – Solana Beach, CA [SOLD OUT] April 26 – Belly Up – Solana Beach, CA [SOLD OUT] April 28 – Stagecoach – Indio, CA

April 29 – Fox Tucson Theatre – Tucson, AZ

April 30 – Revel – Albuquerque, NM

May 2 – Gruene Hall – New Braunfels, TX

May 3 – Majestic Theatre – Dallas, TX

May 5 – The Auditorium – Eureka Springs, AR

May 7 – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival – New Orleans, LA

May 9 ¬– Thrasher-Horne Center – Orange Park, FL

May 10 – Van Wezel Performing Arts Center – Sarasota, FL

May 12 – Pompano Beach Amphitheater – Pompano Beach, FL

May 13 – SWFL Event Center – Bonita Springs, FL

May 14 – Ruth Eckerd Hall – Clearwater, FL

June 21 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

June 23 – The Stanley Hotel – Estes Park, CO

June 24 – The Stanley Hotel – Estes Park, CO

June 29 – Stiefel Theatre – Salina, KS

July 3 – The Mountain Winery – Saratoga, CA

July 7 – Pearl Theater – Las Vegas, NV

July 8 – Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – Reno, NV

July 14 – Blumenthal Performing Arts Center – Charlotte, NC

July 15 – The Bowl at Sugar Hill – Sugar Hill, GA

July 16 – Carolina Theatre – Durham, NC

July 18 – Lexington Opera House – Lexington, KY

July 20 – Entertainment Centre at Casino Rama Resort – Orillia, ON

July 21 – Chautauqua Amphitheater – Chautauqua, NY

July 22 – Kemptville Live Music Festival – Kemptville, ON, Canada

July 25 – Brown County Music Center – Nashville, IN

July 26 – Stranahan Theater – Toledo, OH

July 28 – The Event Center at River Casino Des Plaines – Des Plaines, IL

July 29 – Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds New Buffalo – New Buffalo, MI

July 30 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

August 1 – Dr. Pepper Park at The Bridges – Roanoke, VA

August 2 – American Music Theatre – Lancaster, PA

August 4 – Lowell Summer Music Series – Lowell, MA

August 6 – The Paramount Theatre – Rutland, VT

August 8 – The Egg Center for the Performing Arts – Albany, NY

August 9 – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom – Hampton Beach, NH

August 12 – Franklin County Fair – Malone, NY

August 13 – Cape Cod Melody Tent – Hyannis, MA

August 15 – Maryland Hall – Annapolis, MD