Music Forward Foundation’s All Access Fest Returns To Los Angeles In April

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation’s charitable partner Music Forward Foundation announced the All Access Fest, a free career fair aimed at youth with aspirations for a career in the music and live entertainment industry.

Set for Wednesday, April 26 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, and returning for the first time since 2019, the event is expected to draw more than 1,000 students from high schools around Los Angeles.

The job fair will provide attendees with access to music-industry leaders via panel discussions, one-on-one networking, hands-on technical learning stations and experiential lounges.

Presenters for 2023 include Emmy Award-winning music director, composer and producer Rickey Minor who will join Music Forward Foundation Executive Director Nurit Smith to provide attendees with a rare opportunity to hear firsthand from one of the most respected figures in the industry.

Minor has been the musical director on the Oscars, Grammys and Kennedy Center Honors along with the “Tonight Show.” He has worked with Adele, Ed Sheeran, John Legend and as a musical director on tours for Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys and Christina Aguilera.

Industry professionals from entertainment companies such as Interscope Records, Concord, Dolby, Disney, TikTok and Meta will also be on hand to provide valuable insights for attendees and panels/discussion will focus on subjects that include artist management and brand-building, touring, publishing, tech and streaming, and audio engineering, with opportunities to directly connect young people to industry professionals and companies.

Exhibitors slated for 2023 include Apogee Electronics, Universal Music Group’s 1824 and Fender Play Foundation. Organizations such as Women in Music, CSU Entertainment Alliance and Group Effort Initiative will have representatives present to provide additional information on employment opportunities. Group Effort Initiative, founded by Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, provides entertainment industry internship and job opportunities for members of underrepresented communities.

In addition, music schools and colleges, including the leading Los Angeles music school 1,500 Sound Academy, will be on hand to provide information on educational programs. HeadCount, an organization that translates the power of music and culture into real action, will also be on-site to register voters.