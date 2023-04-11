Sting Brings His My Songs World Tour To North America This Year

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation revealed that the legendary recording artist Sting will bring his My Songs World Tour to North American this fall.

The tour lands in North America starting on September 5th, when Sting is scheduled to grace the Budweiser Stage in Toronto, with additional shows planned for markets such as Boston, Vancouver, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, among others.

Additional shows will soon be announced in Wantagh, Hollywood, Atlanta, Portland, Seattle, Reno, Dallas, Houston, and Austin, Live Nation said.

The tour will feature Sting covering his fan favorite hits, both from his time with The Police and as a solo artist.

For the tour, Sting will be accompanied by an electric rock ensemble and will be joined by special guest Joe Sumner for all newly announced shows.