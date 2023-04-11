The Jonas Brothers Add A Second Show At Yankee Stadium

The Jonas Brothers announced that following strong demand for tickets to their upcoming Yankee Stadium performance, they are adding a second show.

The additional performance is scheduled for Sunday, August 13, and will see the group perform five full albums, including their current release, titled “The Album” featuring their brand new single, “Waffle House.”

The two performances at Yankee Stadium follow the Jonas Brothers sold-out run at the Marquis Theatre on Broadway earlier this year.

Citi and Verizon presales for the newly announced Yankee Stadium show begins on April 12 and the general onsale starts on Friday, April 14.