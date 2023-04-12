Andrea Bocelli Announces Fall Dates For North America

(CelebrityAccess) — Famed Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli added a slew of new shows in the U.S. in November and December 2023.

The tour expands on the previously announced run of U.S. shows in May and includes ten dates in markets such as San Antonio, Dallas, Louisville, Boston, Philadelphia, Hartford, Baltimore.

The tour also includes two nights at the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida and a return to New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden on December 13th.

Additionally, Bocelli will perform for the first time in Louisville with the Louisville Orchestra on December 2nd and make his first appearance in Hartford, Connecticut in 25 years when he takes the stage at the XL Center on December 9th.

The tour will feature performances from Bocelli’s extensive repertoire, including holiday-themed music to match the season.

Tickets for Bocelli’s November and December 2023 dates go on sale to the public Monday, April 24.

ANDREA BOCELLI November and December 2023 U.S. Tour

NOVEMBER 29, 2023 / San Antonio, TX / AT&T Center

NOVEMBER 30, 2023 / Dallas, TX / AAC

DECEMBER 2, 2023 / Louisville, KY / KFC Yum Arena *With the Louisville Orchestra

DECEMBER 6, 2023 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

DECEMBER 7, 2023 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

DECEMBER 9, 2023 / Hartford, CT / XL Center * First time in Hartford in 25 years

DECEMBER 10, 2023 / Baltimore, MD / CFG Bank Arena *With the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra

DECEMBER 13, 2023 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

DECEMBER 16, 2023 / Hollywood, FL / Hard Rock Live

DECEMBER 17, 2023 / Hollywood, FL / Hard Rock Live