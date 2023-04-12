Avenged Sevenfold Beta Testing New Blockchain-Based Ticketing System For Their Next U.S. Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — As Avenged Sevenfold ramp up for the second leg of their Life is But A Dream North American tour, the band announced the launch of TicketPass, a new blockchain-based ticket platform that they hope will help get tickets into the hands of fans instead of scalpers.

The platform will reward Avenged Sevenfold fans who have attended their shows in the past, or purchased merch, allowing them a chance to acquire tickets sooner than others.

“A simple way to look at it is through the lens of “Airline Rewards” systems. If you are flying on our airline a lot then we think you should have first shot at pit tickets. Another benefit to all of this is we have confirmed from Ticketmaster that none of these tickets are subject to dynamic pricing or price changes on day 1,” Avenged Sevenfold said in a statement announcing the new system.

According to the band, the platform and concept is still in the beta testing phase and if they discover that people are taking advantage of Ticketpass, the token that makes the system work for them can be shut out. They also floated the possibility that the system itself might be sidelined if the beta test runs into issues.

“If we see this isn’t working for fans then we may also choose to shut it down. We are building in public so that we can get feedback from you,” a statement from Avenged Sevenfold said.

“TicketPass will by no means cost anyone any money, you won’t have to get involved in cryptocurrency, you won’t have to do any of these things that people feel uncomfortable with, and the token that we’re going to be using is on the Polygon network — an environmentally-friendly blockchain. We want to roll something out to the rest of our fan base without them having to opt into a full fan club experience that is strictly for tickets and ensuring our fans get the best tickets they desire first,” added frontman M. Shadows.

“At the end of the day, we want to know your feedback on if this worked well for you, and we will take notes and mold this for you. Look at this as a frequent flier miles type of program – with Avenged Sevenfold, we will be breaking these passes into “tiers” over time and rewarding the people who have been participating the most in our A7X ecosystem (with merchandise, listening habits, music consumption, live events, and other metrics.),” M. Shadows continued.

Avenged Sevenfold are slated to begin the second leg of their North American run on September 16 at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and conclude at Dickie’s Arena in Forth Worth, TX, on October 15th.