Latin Trap Pioneer Arcángel Announces ‘Just In Time’ US Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – International multi-platinum recording artist and Latin Trap pioneer, Arcángel announced Tuesday (April 11) his highly-anticipated Just In Time tour. Produced by Live NAtoin (LN), the 14-city tour kicks off on Saturday (August 26) at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, IL – making stops across the US in NYC, Miami, and more before wrapping up at Orlando’s Amway Center on Sunday (October 1).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday (April 13) at 10 am local time. Fans can also purchase VIP packages, including premium tickets, Meet & Greet and individual photo opportunities with Arcángel, access to the pre-show VIP lounge, exclusive VIP gift items and more.

This announcement follows the Latin Grammy-nominated artist’s most recent collaboration with Argentine producer, Bizarrap creating “BZRP Music Sessions #54.” The track, which fuses trap beats with violin strings complemented by Arcángel’s smooth rhymes, reached No. 1 on Trending Videos for Music on YouTube and surpassed 14 million views in less than 24 hours.

JUST IN TIME TOUR DATES:

Saturday, August 26 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Thursday, August 31 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre

Saturday, September 2 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sunday, September 3 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

Thursday, September 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Saturday, September 9 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sunday, September 10 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

Friday, September 15 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Saturday, September 16 – Fairfax, VA – Eaglebank Arena

Sunday, September 17 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Friday, September 22 – New York, NY – Barclays Center

Saturday, September 23 – Boston, MA – Agganis Arena

Saturday, September 30 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sunday, October 1 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center