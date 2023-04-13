Blink-182 Announced As A Last Minute Addition For Coachella

INDIO, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Pop-punk icons Blink-182 surprised fans with their last-minute addition to the lineup for the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

Coachella broke the news via Instagram on Wednesday, sharing an image of a schedule that shows Blink-182 lined up for a 45-minute set on the festival’s Sahara Stage on Friday.

The image was accompanied by the caption “Take off your pants and jacket”, a reference to the band’s fourth studio album from 2001. Blink-182’s official Instagram account joined the fray as well, adding a terse ‘Hi’ to the thread.

While their appearance at Coachella this week is a new twist, news of Blink-182’s reunion is not. The band was scheduled for a tour of South America in March but was forced to postpone the run while drummer Travis Barker was treated for a hand injury.

The band is also lined up for a tour of Australia and New Zealand later this year.