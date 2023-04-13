BTS Exhibition: Proof Opens in Santa Monica in May

SANTA MONICA (CelebrityAccess) – HYBE, Bighit Music, and Live Nation announce the arrival of the BTS Exhibition: Proof to Santa Monica after sold-out exhibitions in Busan and Seoul, South Korea.

Set to open in May, the limited viewings will give visitors the unique opportunity to celebrate all the moments in the group’s history that have brought them to their current global superstar status with a rabid fan base – the BTS Army.

Proof is an immersive visual journey that explores the past, present, and future of BTS and its members through photographs, videos, and experiential installation in a multi-room walkthrough. Visitors will also be able to shop for limited-edition merchandise.

“The most beautiful moments in everyday life/ The faint sound of music reaching around the door/ A familiar face in a crowd of strangers/ A flash of memory in the quiet moments of the day/ Some moments in life are made more special for being unremarkable/ A reminder of all the times that will remain in the past, everlasting and unchanged,” reads the exhibit’s official website.

The exhibition will take place at the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica. Tickets are now available.