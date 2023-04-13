Country Singer/Songwriter Granger Smith Announces Last Tour – Leaving Music to Pursue Ministry

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country Music singer/songwriter Granger Smith has announced he’s leaving music for ministry, with his Summer tour being his last.

Smith recently shared the news with fans in a video on social media, saying, “This message is so difficult to post. Not because I don’t believe in the truth of them, but because this marks the end of the longest era in my life! Touring … 24 years of it.”

In the video, Smith stares straight into the camera to state, “This summer is my last ever tour. I have felt a strong desire to pursue ministry. This doesn’t mean I will start a church, a crusade, or a revival. This means that me and my family are going to serve our local church (Southern Baptist Theological Seminary). We’re going to our into that church as members and have my pastors and elders pour into me, disciple me, and teach me as I sit under their wise teaching. Then Lord willing, one day they can affirm me into the next steps of what that might look like to glorify God best from my platform.”

Smith has been pursuing a master’s degree at the Seminary, which has taken up much of his time, according to the video. He states, “This is a time of learning and growing for me, and that may explain to some of you all why I’ve appeared distant, especially to music lately.”

Granger also unveiled a book is on the way that touches on the trauma of the tragic loss of his 3-year-old son, River, in 2019. “That message is so important to tell,” the singer said of the book titled Like a River. “It’s the most important piece of media that I could ever release, that I ever have released.” The book is set to be released on August 1.

His Like a River Farewell Tour kicks off on Thursday (April 13) and will close in Ft. Worth, TX, on August 26.

You can watch the entire video below.