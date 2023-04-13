Famed Hip-Hop Producer Mannie Fresh Strikes A Catalog Deal With Reservoir

(CelebrityAccess) — Independent music publisher Reservoir Media announced the acquisition of the catalog of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop producer Byron Thomas, better known to the industry as Mannie Fresh.

The deal includes both Mannie’s publishing and recorded music rights, Reservoir Media stated.

“Mannie’s clever production cultivated a powerful moment for Southern hip-hop, and his distinctive sound helped pave the way for other producers for years to come.” She added, “I have personally been a fan of his for decades, and it’s a pleasure to bring him into the Reservoir family,” added Reservoir Executive Vice President of A&R and Catalog Development Faith Newman.

Mannie spent much of his early career as an in-house producer with the legendary hip-hop label Cash Money Records and is credited with producing virtually every gold and platinum to come from the vaunted label, including releases from Juvenile, Lil Wayne, T.I., B.G., and Hot Boys.

He also performed as part of the hip-hop duo Big Tymers, recording hits such as “Get Your Roll On,” “Number One Stunna,” “This Is How We Do,” and more.

“It’s great to be joining up with Faith Newman and the entire Reservoir team. I’m grateful for their support, and I know they’ll take care of my music,” Mannie Fresh stated.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.