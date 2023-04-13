Melody Place Label Announces Restructure and Rebrand

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Nashville-based record label Melody Place has announced it has restructured and rebranded itself. The label has elevated Sanborn McGraw to President/General Manager and Tony Gottlieb to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Under this new leadership, working directly with Chairman/Founder Leigh Shockey, Melody Place is refocusing its efforts on artist development, original material, and international promotion in tandem with their original goal of signing iconic, veteran performers.

The first artist to be announced under this restructuring is Chicago native and current Nashville songbird Makena Hartlin. Hartlin will release her debut, label-supported single, “LA” on April 21. “LA” will be available on all streaming platforms the day of release. Hartlin has signed an exclusive recording agreement and publishing deal with Melody Place and its affiliate, Melody Place Publications (BMI).

McGraw on Hartlin: “Makena Hartlin is without question the most talented emerging songwriter I have yet to encounter since moving to Nashville. Being able to find a talent truly worthy of the resources necessary to ‘break’ an artist onto the main stage, is an opportunity Melody Place could not be more excited to embark upon.”

Says McGraw of the signing: “I couldn’t be more excited and proud to have signed with Melody Place. I am so grateful to have joined a team who is truly behind my artistry and who work so tirelessly to get the songs to the world. I can’t wait to see all we will accomplish as a team.”

Says McGraw about his new position: “The fact that Leigh Shockey has placed her confidence in my abilities to lead this company and chart a new course for the future of this label is beyond flattering. I cannot wait for the music community to see what we have in store. Melody Place and Makena Hartlin have arrived.”

Along with Hartlin, Melody Place is fast at work on a new project of original music from multi-platinum selling Jackie Evancho. The music, produced by Greg Camp (Smashmouth), is a new sound for the classically known singer. The songs are autobiographical about her dealings with mental illness.

Prior releases from Melody Place include: Mandy Barnett’s A Nashville Songbook and her critically acclaimed Every Star Above, the final album arranged by the legendary Sammy Nestico, a recent EP from Jeff Larson, honoring the pivotal 1960’s / 70’s songwriter Tim Hardin, produced by Gerry Beckley (America) and Jackie Evancho’s Carousel of Time – a collection of songs written by Joni Mitchell, given new life by Jackie.