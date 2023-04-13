New Performing Arts Venue, Nashua Center for the Arts Launches With Full Concert & Event Calendar

NASHUA, NH (CelebrityAccess) – The Nashua Center for the Arts, a new state-of-the-art performing arts venue in downtown Nashua, NH, will open its doors tonight (April 13) with Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken and over 20 concerts and shows on the schedule with more to be announced.

Peter Lally, President of Spectacle Management, has been contracted by the city to manage the venue and is excited about the opportunities ahead.

“The Nashua Center for Arts will serve as the premier venue in the region for entertainment, including concerts, plays, musicals, and family performances. We’re looking forward to hosting the 100th Anniversary concert for Symphony New Hampshire later in April and the impressive line-up of artists and productions committed to playing this beautiful new space.”

In addition to Symphony New Hampshire, Spectacle Live has already announced concerts with noted musicians Suzanne Vega (April 15), Boz Scaggs (May 11), Pat Metheny (June 9), Dopapod (April 20), Jake Shimabukuro (July 15), Menopause the Musical (June 10), Girl Named Tom (April 21), Safe Haven Ballet’s production of Beauty and the Beast (April 22), Mary Chapin Carpenter (August 20), Ace Frehley (August 26) and more. The announced show schedule can be found at the official website HERE.

The centerpiece of the Nashua Center for the Arts is The Bank of America Theater. Designed by Boston-based ICON Architecture, the $25 million project is home to a 750-seat multi-purpose performing arts venue. In addition to the 350 seats on the mezzanine and partiere levels, the auditorium features 400 telescopic seats in the orchestra, which retract into the wall, creating a space that can accommodate up to 1000 people for standing events.

“The Nashua Center for the Arts will enrich what is already here,” declared Mayor Jim Donchess. “This completely changes the nature of Nashua’s downtown. It’s Visible. Vivid. Vibrant. The Center will attract audiences to Nashua, entice residents to our downtown core, and enhance Nashua’s standing as the creative community within the region.”

Planning for the center began in 2015 under former Mayor Donalee Lozeau and then president of the Board of Aldermen, Brian McCarthy. The city owns the facility and is supported by Nashua Community Arts. Richard Lanna, President of Nashua Community Arts, noted that McCarthy, who passed away in 2018, “loved the city, and he loved our downtown. Brian would be thrilled that we’re opening the doors on this beautiful addition to Downtown Nashua.”