Sports Agent Rich Paul Joins Live Nation’s Board Of Directors

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation Entertainment announced the addition of Rich Paul to the company’s board of directors.

Paul, a veteran talent agent and founder CEO of KLUTCH Sports Group, also serves as the head of UTA’s Sports division, and sits on the agency’s board of directors.

An influential figure in the world of sports representation, Paul played a key role in the reversal of what was known as the “Rich Paul Rule,” which would have banned agents without a college degree from representing NCAA student athletes.

“Rich brings a valuable perspective from sports, business, entertainment and more,” said Greg Maffei, chairman of the Live Nation Board of Directors. “We’re fortunate to welcome him as a new addition to our board.”

“Rich understands what it takes to help talent develop a long and successful career. His input will be a great addition as we continue driving more value for artists and their fans through live shows,” said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment.

“Live Nation’s artist-centric approach to business makes this a really natural fit for me,” added Paul. “Going to an event live is one of the most powerful ways to experience sports and music, and I look forward to contributing to the company and the industry in this new way.”