Disco Donnie Presents and See Texas Eclipse Announce New Partnership & Announce Texas Eclipse 2024

BURNET, TX (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning Texas promoter Disco Donnie Presents (DDP) has announced a new venture in Texas, partnering with See Texas Eclipse for what will be a one-of-a-kind experience to witness. At more than 4 minutes and 20 seconds in length, Texas Eclipse will welcome the longest total solar eclipse near a major metro area in North America.

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will fill the sky over Texas. At this moment, people, music, art, space, and technology will unite to celebrate this phenomenon at Reveille Peak Ranch, located 60 minutes outside Austin and 2 hours from downtown San Antonio, for Texas Eclipse 2024.

“About a year from now, millions of people worldwide will be able to witness a once-in-a-lifetime bucket-list event. The Texas Eclipse is distinct from the events we normally create and will involve collaboration with various groups and organizations to produce a unique and collective event experience.” – Disco Donnie

Texas Eclipse will be a mix of cultures, passions and interests, bringing together a curated experience for all to encourage discovery, exploration, and participation.

In addition to featuring multi-genre world-class music talent, it will feature the best Central Texas culture, including interactive art installations and local food and craft vendors. Beginning the weekend before, attendees can camp on the festival grounds to enjoy family-friendly fun, including music performances, exciting space exhibits and interactive technology activations ahead of the eclipse.

“Growing up in Central Texas, it’s been a dream of mine to help create an event that celebrates a once-in-a-life experience and brings people from around the world to enjoy the best of music, art and culture. The venue is unique and spectacular, and I don’t think there’s a better place to observe the 2024 eclipse. I’ve admired the team at DDP for a long time and am thrilled to be working with them to bring this dream to reality.” – Mitch Morales (Texas Eclipse Founder)

More information on this event is forthcoming – you can sign up for updates HERE.