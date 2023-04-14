Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
AGENCY & MANAGEMENT NEWS Breaking News Industry News International News
German Agency Welcomes Four Experienced Agents To Its Team

German Agency Welcomes Four Experienced Agents To Its Team

VIP Booking  Contact MePosted on
7 0

Pictured from top left: Marco Vorst, Stefan “Husky” Hüskens, Dolores Lokas and Thomas Pieper

MUNICH, DE (VIP-Booking) – Munich-based booking agency WE – Live Agency has recently welcomed four new members to its team.

The agents Dolores Lokas, Thomas Pieper, Stefan “Husky” Hüskens, and Marco Vorst, who previously worked at Continental Concerts & Management, have joined WE – Live Agency to strengthen the agency`s capabilities and expand its reach.

With over 20 years of experience in the music industry, Dolores Lokas brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to WE – Live Agency. She has worked with a diverse range of artists and genres, including rock, metal, and electronic music, and has a proven track record of successfully booking and managing tours and events.

Thomas Pieper has a long-standing reputation in the German music scene and is known for his strong network and deep understanding of the industry. He has worked with numerous high-profile artists and has an extensive background in tour and event management.

Stefan “Husky” Hüskens is a well-known figure in the heavy metal and hard rock scene and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, and AC/DC. He brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to WE – Live Agency.

Marco Vorst has worked in the music industry for over 15 years and has a strong background in booking and promoting tours and events. He has a passion for discovering new talent and helping artists build successful careers.

The addition of these four experienced bookers to the WE – Live Agency team is a significant step in the agency`s growth strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Dolores, Thomas, Husky, and Marco to our team,” said the managing director of WE – Live Agency. “Their expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping us achieve our goals and providing the best possible service to our clients.”

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now