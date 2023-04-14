German Agency Welcomes Four Experienced Agents To Its Team

MUNICH, DE (VIP-Booking) – Munich-based booking agency WE – Live Agency has recently welcomed four new members to its team.

The agents Dolores Lokas, Thomas Pieper, Stefan “Husky” Hüskens, and Marco Vorst, who previously worked at Continental Concerts & Management, have joined WE – Live Agency to strengthen the agency`s capabilities and expand its reach.

With over 20 years of experience in the music industry, Dolores Lokas brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to WE – Live Agency. She has worked with a diverse range of artists and genres, including rock, metal, and electronic music, and has a proven track record of successfully booking and managing tours and events.

Thomas Pieper has a long-standing reputation in the German music scene and is known for his strong network and deep understanding of the industry. He has worked with numerous high-profile artists and has an extensive background in tour and event management.

Stefan “Husky” Hüskens is a well-known figure in the heavy metal and hard rock scene and has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, and AC/DC. He brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to WE – Live Agency.

Marco Vorst has worked in the music industry for over 15 years and has a strong background in booking and promoting tours and events. He has a passion for discovering new talent and helping artists build successful careers.

The addition of these four experienced bookers to the WE – Live Agency team is a significant step in the agency`s growth strategy.

“We are excited to welcome Dolores, Thomas, Husky, and Marco to our team,” said the managing director of WE – Live Agency. “Their expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping us achieve our goals and providing the best possible service to our clients.”