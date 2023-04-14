sheWrites Confirms Dates of Next Songwriting Camp – The First to Include Male Artists

SUFFOLK, UK (CelebrityAccess) – sheWrites has confirmed details of its upcoming UK songwriting camp – the first to include male artists, with chart-topping stars Sam Ryder and Tom Grennan attending. The artist roster is rounded out with female artists Debbie, Piri, Needanamebro, Tyler Lewis and Rose Gray.

The camp, which takes place at Decoy in Suffolk next week, will showcase the need for greater diversity in the rooms for female writers and producers. All writers and producers on the camp are women, but for the first time, the organization will pair female creative talent with male artists behind the scenes.

The all-female writing camp organization and publishing company is hosting next week’s event with support from Denon and YouTube Music in partnership with Kobalt Music. It is the first sheWrites UK camp to be held since 2017.

The announcement comes after recent gender reports on the music industry showed that the number of female producers has dropped since 2019, and that the top 10 male writers last year earned approximately 70% more than the top 10 female writers.

“We are often asked by labels to run camps for their female, trans and non-binary artists, which is an important part of our mission, but we also recognise that up to 75% of UK major label signings are men, many of whom have often never worked with female writers, let alone female producers,” said co-founder and songwriter Violet Skies. “We’re really excited that both Sam and Tom believe in our mission and want to open up their creative circles to include more women.”

sheWrites camps have connected several creators globally, from Seoul to Stockholm to Los Angeles. They have resulted in major label cuts, including a 2023 Grammy nomination for their work on Diana Ross’ recent album, Thank You.

Previous camp attendees include Raye, Jenna Andrews, Olivia O’Brien, Leon, Emily Warren, Steph Jones, Denai Moore, Elvira and more.