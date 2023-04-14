Spotify To Pull The Plug On The Music Puzzle Game Heardle Just One Year After Buying It

(CelebrityAccess) — Music streaming platform Spotify announced that they are shutting down the music guessing game Heardle next month.

The changes were announced in a popup message on the game’s main page which announced that Heardle will officially be shut down on May 5th.

The game, which takes a page from the popular New York Times word game Wordle, allows players a chance to guess the name of a song by hearing 5 samples. Players get 5 guesses and with each guess, can listen to a slightly longer sample as they attempt to refine their guesses.

Heardle launched in the wake of the buzz for a Wordle, a web-based word-guessing game that lets players choose five letters as they attempt to guess a word that was eventually acquired by the New York Times.

Spotify acquired Heardle in July 2022 for an undisclosed sum and at the time of acquisition, said the game would remain free to play.