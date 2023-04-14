Ted Nugent Announces His Farewell Tour

REDFORD, MI (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran rocker and outspoken political gadfly Ted Nugent announced plans for what he says will be his final tour.

“This is ‘Adios Mofo’. This is my last tour,” Nugent said in a video posted to his social media. He also took pains to assure his fans that he will continue to make new music and thank them for their support of his “musical dream.”

Nugent went on to share his motivations for ending his touring, noting that to him, hotel rooms are jail. “The logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs, grandkids, and kids,” he added.

He also suggested that his political views have also added to the logistical complications of touring in the U.S.

“I’m radical. My music is radical. My attitude is radical. My middle finger is radical. My guitar sound is radical,” Nugent continued. “The point is the American Dream has a soundtrack, and with my unbelievable musicians for 65 years, I have created the most fun, titillating, centrally stimulating soundtrack in the history of the world. This will be, like last year, in 2022, ‘Detroit Muscle,’ this will be the greatest, most intense, tightest, most dynamic, outrageously fun tour of my life. But ‘Adios Mofo’.”

The tour kicks off July 20th at Blue Gate Performing Arts Center in Shipshewana, Ind. and is scheduled to conclude at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill in Detroit on August 11.

Jul 20, 2023 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, IN

Jul 21, 2023 – Hollywood Casino – Charles Town, WV

Jul 25, 2023 – Kodak Center – Rochester, NY

Jul 26, 2023 – Keswick Theater – Glenside, PA

Jul 27, 2023 – Penn’s Peak Jim Thorpe, PA – United States

Jul 30, 2023 – RiverPark Center – Owensboro, KY

Aug 02, 2023 – Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ

Aug 03, 2023 – American Music Theatre – Lancaster, PA

Aug 04, 2023 – The Meadows Racetrack & Casino – Washington, PA

Aug 05, 2023 – Clearfield County Fair – Clearfield, PA

Aug 06, 2023 – The Adelphia Music Hall – Marietta, OH

Aug 09, 2023 – The Temple Theatre – Saginaw, MI

Aug 10, 2023 – Rose Music Center – Huber Heights, OH

Aug 11, 2023 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Detroit, MI