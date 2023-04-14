UB40 Announces ‘UB45’ US Tour Celebrating 45th Anniversary of a Band

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of the Four-time Grammy nominated UB40’s 45th anniversary, the band announces their upcoming UB45 US Summer tour, kicking off on Independence Day in Camden, NJ. The legendary reggae-pop band will bring fans live performances of their worldwide hit singles with “Red Red Wine,” “Food For Thought,” “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love with You,” and many more.

In addition, UB40 will be releasing a new album this summer titled UB45, with new songs and reworked classics (release date TBA). On select dates, special tour guests include Maxi Priest, Inner Circle, Third World, and Big Mountain.

With additional dates to be added, the national tour will include stops in Westbury at The Space on July 6 and in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater on July 21, in addition to Boston, Nashville, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, and more.

Says guitarist/vocalist Robin Campbell, “We love playing the U.S., and celebrating our 45th year and having a new album makes our return even more exciting.”

Adds lead singer Matt Doyle, “Touring the States last year was an absolute dream come true for me, and now I just can’t wait to get back out there. Most of all, I can’t wait for the US fans to hear some of our new tunes! I think they’re going to love UB45!”

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, UB40 members Jimmy Brown (drums), Campbell (guitar/vocals), Earl Falconer (bass/vocals), Norman Lamont Hassan (percussion/vocals), Martin Meredith (keyboards/WX7/saxophone), Tony Mullings (keyboards), Laurence Parry (trumpet/flugal/trombone), Ian Thompson (saxophone) – and lead vocalist Doyle – are an English reggae and pop multi-cultural band originally formed in Birmingham, England. The group has been established with over 50 singles on the UK Singles Chart since 1978.

UB40’s lead singer, Doyle, joined the band in 2021, taking over for a retired Duncan Campbell after Doyle’s group, KIOKO, opened for UB40 at The Royal Albert Hall in 2018, and then supported them on the band’s subsequent UK tour and European tours.

Doyle’s lead vocals are featured on the track “You Don’t Call Anymore” from UB40’s collaboration album Bigga Baggariddim, released in 2021, and last summer’s “Champion,” the first single from the forthcoming UB45 album and the official song of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, which also featured Gilly G and Dapz on the Map, two emcees from Birmingham.

UB40 is represented in the USA and South America by Jeff Epstein and Paul Gaudio of Universal Attractions Agency (UAA.)

UB45 TOUR DATES:

7/4/23 Wiggins Waterfront Park Camden, NJ

7/6/23 The Space Westbury, NY

7/7/23 Chevalier Theatre Medford, MA

7/9/23 Wolftrap Foundation for the Performing Arts Vienna, VA

7/11/23 Schermerhorn Nashville Nashville, TN

7/13/23 The Amphitheater at Phillip S. Miller Park Castle Rock, CO

7/15/23 Marymoor Park Seattle, WA

7/16/23 Bossanova Ballroom Portland, OR

7/17/23 Brittfest Jacksonville, OR

7/20/23 Mountain Winery Saratoga, CA

7/21/23 The Microsoft Theater Los Angeles, CA

7/22/23 Palm Pool Las Vegas, NV

7/23/23 Saroyan Theatre Fresno, CA

7/25/23 The Marquee Tempe, AZ