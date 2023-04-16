The Script Guitarist Mark Sheehan Dead at 46

DUBLIN, IRELAND (CelebrityAccess) – Mark Sheehan, guitarist for the Irish rock band, The Script, died in the hospital on Friday (April 14) after a brief illness. He was 46.

The band announced his death on social media, saying Sheehan was a “much-loved husband, father, brother, bandmate, and friend.

According to Billboard, The Script was formed in Dublin in 2001 by Sheehan (guitar), Danny O’Donoghue (vocals), and Glen Power (drums). The band topped the UK and Irish charts with their self-titled debut album – released in 2008. It included the hits “We Cry,” “Breakeven,” and “The Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” which reached the top spot in five countries.

The Script was one of the top bands in Ireland in the early 2000s. They scored six top 10 albums in the UK, with the band’s sophomore album, Science & Faith, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart in 2011.

In 2022, Sheehan missed the US part of the band’s world tour. O’Donoghue told the media then that his bandmate had taken a break to spend time with his family.

On Instagram, singer and former “Britain’s Got Talent” contestant Calum Scott replied to the band’s announcement: “So sorry to hear this news. Sending love and thoughts to all those connected to Mark.”

Actor John Barrowman, who starred in “Doctor Who,” also commented on the news.

“Oh no, so very sad,” he wrote. “(Love) to you and his family.”

The Script was scheduled to support Pink during her European tour in 2023; no word on whether the band will continue.

Sheehan is survived by his wife, Rina and their three children.

RIP.