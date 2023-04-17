WOMEX 2023 Set to Take Place in Spain

GALICIA, SPAIN (VIP-BOOKING) – WOMEX, also known as the Worldwide Music Expo, is a renowned international music conference that attracts over 2,600 industry professionals from 90 countries each year. The event is the largest conference of the global music scene and is widely recognized as the most culturally diverse music meeting in the world. The upcoming edition of WOMEX is scheduled to take place from October 25 to 29, 2023, in A Coruña, Galicia, Spain.

The conference has earned a reputation as a leading networking platform for the world music industry, bringing together artists, agents, managers, labels, distributors, journalists, and other professionals from the global music community. The event features a trade fair, talks, films, showcase concerts, and an award ceremony, all designed to facilitate and promote the global music industry.

One of the unique aspects of WOMEX is its unparalleled musical spectrum, which ranges from the most traditional to the new global local underground. The conference embraces folk, roots, jazz, and local and diaspora cultures as much as urban and electronic sounds from all over the globe. With seven stages, around 700 exhibiting companies, 100+ speakers, and an opening concert, WOMEX offers five packed networking days and rather short nights.

The event aims to create a platform for connecting, inspiring, and sharing experiences, enabling new partnerships across transcontinental markets and promoting an open economic and international cultural dialogue. WOMEX has become a hub for discovering new music and forging relationships in the music industry, making it an essential event for anyone involved in the global music scene.

Registrations for WOMEX are now open. For more information on how to register for WOMEX, visit the event`s website at womex.com