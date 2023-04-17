A Song Featuring AI Versions of Drake & The Weeknd Goes Viral

(CelebrityAccess) — A song that uses artificial intelligence to replicate the voices of Canadian recording artists Drake and The Weeknd has gone viral on social media.

The track, which is called “Heart On My Sleeve” features simulations of the two artists exchanging verses about Selena Gomez, a former purported romantic partner of The Weekend.

The song’s creator, known only as @ghostwriter, posted the video on Friday and it quickly generated more than 8 million views on TikTok, along with hundreds of thousands of streams on YouTube and DSP such as Spotify.

“This is just the beginning,” the song’s mysterious author wrote under the YouTube post.

Ghostwriter’s channel also contains other YouTube shorts that feature an AI take on a Drake and Kanye Wet collaboration called “Passion Fruit AI,” and an AI cover of Drake’s “Don’t.”

While neither artist has responded to the AI music yet, Drake took exception to another fan-made video in which an AI version of himself appeared to be rapping in an Ice Spice track.

“This is the final straw AI,” Drake posted on Instagram.