Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Wrap First US Tour In Seven Years With Jersey Homecoming

NEWARK, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band capped the opening leg of their 2023 international tour on Friday (April 14) night, a cross-country 28-show run that marked their first North American dates since 2016.

Kicking off February 1 in Tampa, FL, and concluding Friday night in Newark, NJ – the high-energy performances featured Springsteen and the E Street Band, backed nightly by the E Street Horns and the E Street Choir.

Tour setlists have ranged from staples like “Dancing in the DArk,” Badlands,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out” to live debuts for “Ghosts,” “Nightshift,” and “Last Man Standing.” Throughout the shows, notable additions were added – including the first performance of “If I was the Prise” since 1972, covers of The Standells’ “Dirty Water” and Jimmy Cliff’s “Trapped,” and the long-awaited return of “Jungleland,” “Jersey Girl,” and “Born in the U.S.A.”

Springsteen and The E Street Band will return to North America from August through December, including multiple nights in Chicago, Philadelphia, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Beforehand, they’ll kick off the first of 31 European shows on April 28 in Barcelona.