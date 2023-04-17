Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Breaking News Festival News Industry News
Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival Announced For Los Angeles In September

Eric Clapton (A.RICARDO / Shutterstock.com)
Staff Writer  Contact MePosted on
11 0

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Eric Clapton announced plans to bring the 6th annual Crossroads Guitar Festival to Los Angeles this year.

Set for September 23 & 24 at Crypto.com Arena, the festival will “gather the past, present and future of guitar music onto one stage for an unparalleled musical event.”

Artists announced for the Crossroads Guitar Festival this year include Joe Bonamassa, Sheryl Crow, Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr., Jakob Dylan, Los Lobos, Keb’ Mo’, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Buddy Guy, the John Mayer Trio, among numerous others.

Tickets to the Festival will go on sale this Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster, however, fans won’t be able to purchase a two-day pass.

The concert will serve as a benefit for Crossroads Center Antiqua, a residential addiction treatment facility that Clapton founded following his own battles with substance abuse.

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now