Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival Announced For Los Angeles In September

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Eric Clapton announced plans to bring the 6th annual Crossroads Guitar Festival to Los Angeles this year.

Set for September 23 & 24 at Crypto.com Arena, the festival will “gather the past, present and future of guitar music onto one stage for an unparalleled musical event.”

Artists announced for the Crossroads Guitar Festival this year include Joe Bonamassa, Sheryl Crow, Eric Clapton, Gary Clark Jr., Jakob Dylan, Los Lobos, Keb’ Mo’, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Buddy Guy, the John Mayer Trio, among numerous others.

Tickets to the Festival will go on sale this Friday, April 21 at 10:00 a.m. local via Ticketmaster, however, fans won’t be able to purchase a two-day pass.

The concert will serve as a benefit for Crossroads Center Antiqua, a residential addiction treatment facility that Clapton founded following his own battles with substance abuse.