Romeo Entertainment Group Partners With San Diego County Fair For Concert Lineup

DEL MAR, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Romeo Entertainment Group (REG) is partnering with the San Diego County Fair for their upcoming fair concert lineup with Randy Houser, Boyz II Men, Alabama, Lynyrd Skynyrd, comedian and actor Kevin Hart, Train, Switchfoot, and Stephen Marley with special guest Hirie, and more. The performances will occur during the fair, from June 2 – July 4, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

The REG team has been great to collaborate; they listen to our needs and work to find creative solutions. As a result, the whole process, from booking to contracting, has become smooth. We are thrilled with this year’s lineup and look forward to a great year,” says Katie Mueller, San Diego County Fair Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“Last year, we partnered successfully with the San Diego County Fair for their concert lineup. We are excited to renew this collaboration and bring top-tier talent to the fair again,” says R.J. Romeo, President and CEO of REG. “Our mission at REG is to deliver exceptional entertainment experiences to audiences nationwide, and this partnership enables us to do just that. Our dedicated team is committed to providing outstanding talent buying and production services, ensuring a memorable and enjoyable experience for fair-goers. We look forward to working closely with the San Diego County Fair team to create an unforgettable event.”

The full lineup is listed below:

June 7 – Train

June 9 – Kevin Hart

June 11 – La Adictiva

June 17 – Lynyrd Skynyrd

June 18 – Grupon Bronco

June 22 – Boyz II Men

June 24 – Stephen Marley / Hirie

June 25 – Los Tigres Del Norte

June 29 – Randy Houser

July 1 – Alabama

July 3 – Switchfoot