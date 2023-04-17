Spot Festival Director, Gunnar K. Madsen Announces Retirement

AARHUS, DENMARK (VIP-BOOKING) – A music career that has spanned decades and a turn of the century (1978-2023) was born when Gunnar K. Madsen found his way into music, starting as a booker and co-owner of Aarhus Musikkontor (later Skandinavian).

Madsen helped establish Rosa – Dansk Rock Samråd, in 1981, first as its chairman and later as its leader until 2020.

In his role as leader of Rosa, the seed for Spot Festival was planted. The festival was launched in 1994 and is now being passed to new leadership.

“I`m stepping down at the end of the year after 45 years of promoting new Danish music nationally and internationally. Spot Festival has been especially close to my heart in my long career in music. The ambition was – and still is – to create as much national and international attention as possible on the breadth and quality of the newer Danish music production,” says Madsen.

The latter also resulted in creating the Music Export Denmark (MXD), of which Madsen is the initiator and longtime vice-chairman.

Although the last Festival is just around the corner, his last working day is at the end of 2023. When he officially lays down his leadership role, his newfound free time will be dedicated to family and potential new tasks and responsibilities.