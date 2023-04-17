Vicky Cornell And Soundgarden Settle Lawsuit Over The Band’s Final Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The surviving members of the band Soundgarden and the estate of the band’s late frontman Chris Cornell announced they have settled their legal dispute, allowing the release of new music that band was working on at the time of Cornell’s unexpected death in 2017.

“Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, on behalf of the Estate of Chris Cornell, are happy to announce they have reached an amicable out of court resolution. The reconciliation,” said a statement posted to Chris Cornell’s and Soundgarden’s official Instagram.

“The reconciliation marks a new partnership between the two parties, which will allow Soundgarden fans around the world to hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on. The two parties are united and coming together to propel, honor and build upon Soundgarden’s incredible legacy as well as Chris’s indelible mark on music history — as one of the greatest songwriters and vocalists of all time,” the statement continued.

Vicky Cornell launched a suit against her late husband’s former bandmates in 2019 over the rights and royalties to seven unreleased songs that were being developed at the time of Chris Cornell’s death in a Detroit hotel room in 2017.

The contended music was intended to be part of an album that would have been Soundgarden’s first new studio release since 2012’s “King Animal.”