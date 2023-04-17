WME Acquires Nashville Music Agency Red 11 Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – WME announced Friday (April 14) it has acquired Nashville-based music agency Red 11 Music. Red 11 Music’s founder and CEO, Jon Folk, will join WME as a partner as part of the deal. The financial details were not disclosed.

Red 11 Music has represented country and Americana artists, including American Aquarium, Jack Ingram, Jon Wolfe, Turnpike Troubadours, Shooter Jennings, Mike and the Moonpies, Them Dirty Roses, Steve Wariner, Muscadine Bloodline, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, and Giovannie & The Hired Guns.

Red 11 Music has offices in both Nashville and Austin, though a WME representative tells Billboard that all Red 11 staffers will now be in WME’s Nashville office. Five Red 11 employees will join Folk in transitioning to WME, including agent Geoff Turner, coordinators Josh Green, Dan Kuklinski and Jeremy Upton, and agent assistant Lindsey Wines.

“We have long-admired Jon and the business he has built with Red 11. Jon and his team have a proven track record of success, and we look forward to working with them to grow the Americana genre even further,” said WME’s Nashville office co-heads Becky Gardenhire, Joey Lee and Jay Williams. “We are excited to welcome Red 11’s clients to WME and connect them to our portfolio of the industry best assets and capabilities.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining WME and the incredible resources and expertise they bring to the table,” added Folk. “Our clients can expect even greater levels of service and opportunity in this exciting new chapter.”

Recent signings from WME, an Endeavor-owned agency, include Nate Smith, Harper Grace, Meghan Patrick and Mackenzie Carpenter.