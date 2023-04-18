Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats shared the details for their upcoming North American tour, which will hit the ground running in the summer of 2023.

The U.S. segment of the band’s world tour will get underway at Stage AE in Pittsburgh on August 1st with multiple shows scheduled for key markets across North America, including Denver’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Chicago’s The Salt Shed and Missoula’s Kettlehouse Amphitheater.

The U.S. dates follow a series of European shows in June and July, as well as multiple festival plays that include Brandi Carlile’s Mothership Weekend, Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration and Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family.

Rateliff and the Night Sweats will be touring in support of their latest EP, What If I, which is scheduled for release on June 2nd via the venerable Stax label. The new EP follows the erelease of the band’s acclaimed 2021 album The Future, and includes four previously unreleased tracks from the album, along with brand new material.

Rateliff & The Night Sweats are fresh from their biggest show ever, which took place at Denver’s Ball Arena in December. The sold-out performance featured solo sets from Marcus Mumford and Hermanos Gutiérrez as well as a surprise guest appearance from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

April 29-April 30—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl *

May 12—Miramar Beach, FL—Seascape Resort

June 3—Chattanooga, TN—Riverbend Festival

June 4—Lexington, KY—Railbird Music Festival

June 16—Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom—Black Deer Festival

June 18—Landgraaf, The Netherlands—Pinkpop Festival

June 20—Cologne, Germany—Live Music Hall †

June 21—Berlin, Germany—Huxley’s Neue Welt †

Jun 23—Vienna, Austria—Arena Wien Open Air †

June 25—Munich, Germany—Backstage Werk †

June 26—Zürich, Switzerland—Kaufleuten †

June 28—Paris, France—Cabaret Sauvage †

June 29—Rotselaar, Belgium—Rock Werchter

July 2—Ferrara, Italy—Comfort Festival

July 3—Milan, Italy—Magnolia Open Ai

July 6—Madrid, Spain—Mad Cool Festival

July 7—Algés, Portugal—Nos Alive

July 23—Redmond, OR—Fairwell Festival

July 28—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion ‡

July 29—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center For The Arts ‡

July 30—Darien Center, NY—Dairen Lake Amphitheater ‡

August 1—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE §

August 3—Grand Rapids, MI—GLC Live at 20 Monroe §

August 4—Rochester Hills, MI—Meadow Brook Amphitheatre §

August 5—Columbus, OH—KEMBA Live!

August 7—Madison, WI—The Sylvee §

August 9-10—Chicago, IL—The Salt Shed §

August 12—Minneapolis, MN—Surly Brewing Festival Field §

August 15—Moorhead, MN—Bluestem Amphitheater §

August 18-19—Missoula, MT—Kettlehouse Amphitheater ||

August 22-23—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre ||

September 16—Asbury Park, NJ—Sea Hear Now Festival

September 19—Cleveland, OH—Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

September 20—Newport, KY—MegaCorp Pavilion

September 22—Milwaukee, WI—BMO Pavilion

September 24—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

September 26—Asheville, NC—ExploreAsheville.com Arena #

September 27—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater #

September 30—Bridgeport, CT—Sound On Sound Music Festival

October 1—Ocean City, MD—Oceans Calling Festival

* Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration

† with William the Conqueror

‡ with Willie Nelson & Family

§ with Thee Sacred Souls

|| with Waxahatchee

# with Sierra Ferrell