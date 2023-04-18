Newport Festivals Foundation Announces A New Jazz Summer Camp Program With Salve Regina University

NEWPORT, RI (CelebrityAccess) — Newport Festivals Foundation announced a new partnership with Salve Regina University to invite students from around the world to the Newport Jazz Summer Camp at Salve Regina.

The camp will take place from July 31 – August 5th and provide students with opportunities to learn from experienced music educators and festival artists including Christian McBride, about topics including jazz theory, improvisation, small ensembles, and big band.

At the conclusion of the camping experience, students will have an opportunity to put theory into practice when they perform on stage at the legendary Newport Jazz Festival.

“This is the kind of experience that can truly change a kid’s life,” said Dan Swain, Director of Programs and Development for Newport Festivals Foundation. “We’re so thrilled to be partnering with Salve on this. Their talented staff matched with our community of artists and the opportunity to perform at the festival will result in a truly awesome experience for students. I’m just jealous I didn’t have this opportunity when I was in high school.”

The partnership expands on Salve Regina’s existing Jazz Camp program, which has served more than 200 students since it launched in 2014.

“The camp is a great opportunity for like-minded young musicians to gather in a playing-intensive educational jazz experience,” stated Peter Davis, the camp’s Executive Director. “Our partnership with the Jazz Festival is exciting in that it offers campers direct instruction from festival artists. Students then attend the festival, where they get to perform and see their favorite artists take the stage. Newport Festivals Foundation creates opportunities, through scholarships, for more students to participate in this supportive, immersive experience.”