Producer Entertainment Group Organizes The Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon To Help Battle Intolerance

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — A host of artists, celebrities, and organizations within the entertainment industry have rallied around “Drag Isn’t Dangerous,” a new telethon that seeks to assist efforts to combat the recent wave of anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation that has been passed in multiple states in the U.S.

The telethon, which will take place on May 7th, will feature some of the biggest names in the entertainemnt industry as they rally to support the false narrative that drag artists and trans people are sexual predators.

Hosted by a wide range of drag performers and celebrities, the event will feature both live and pre-taped performances, appearances, and testimonials from drag performers, LGBTQIA+ entertainers and celebrity allies, as well as a live celebrity phone bank accepting callers’ donations.

The telethon, which has been organized by Producer Entertainment Group, will be supported by a coalition of media groups and companies that include UTA, Concord, GLAAD, HeadCount.org, Q.Digital, OUTtv, Five Senses Reeling/Obsessed, Trixie Cosmetics, SERV Vodka, Loyal Studios, DeleteMe, Black Queer Town Hall and others who are contributing significant funds and/or resources to the cause.

Artists who have committed to participating in the telethon include: Ada Vox, Alaska, Amber Tamblyn, Amy Redford, Amy Schumer, Ashley Fink, BeBe Zahara Benet, Blair Erskine, Blu Hydrangea, Bob The Drag Queen, The Boulet Brothers, Brandon Stansell, Charlize Theron, Chris Wood, Danielle Cabral, David Cross, Darcy & Jer, Darienne Lake, Desmond Is Amazing, Devon Green & Ned Douglas, Ella Vaday, Elektra Fence, Emma Hunton, Eureka O’Hara, Frankie Grande, Ginger Minj, Glass Battles, Greyson Chance, Henry Platt, Heidi N Closet, IMHO (Alexis P Bevels & Darby Lynn Cartwright), Isaac Mizrahi, Jackie Beat, Jasmine Kennedie, Jai Rodriguez, JAX, Jen Kober, Jesse Eisenberg, Jiggly Caliente, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Justin Martindale, Katya, Kelly Mantle, Kelly Osbourne, Kerri Colby, Kitty Scott-Claus, Lala Ri, Laganja Estranja,Leadr, Leland, Leslie Jones, Loni Love, Love Bailey, Manila Luzon, Marcia Gay Harden, Margaret Cho, Mercy Collazo, Militia Scunt, Miz Cracker, Monét X Change, Nika King, Nina West, Peppermint, Salina EsTitties, Sarah Silverman, Scott Hoying, Sherry Vine, SNG, Stephen Trask, Sutton Stracke, Tammie Brown, Tolliver, Tom Kitt, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel, TS Madison, Vanity Milan, Whitney Cummings, Wilson Cruz, VINCINT, Zee Machine with many more names to be announced.

None of the participating artists are taking any fees for their efforts. All net proceeds from the event will be divided among approved charities that support LGBTQIA+ causes and drag performers in need, especially in states where they face discrimination and bans.

“It is unacceptable to allow politicians to force LGBTQIA+ people back into the shadows of society, so PEG – along with our colleagues, clients and allies – is using our collective influence to raise money and fight back,” said David Charpentier, Founder and Talent Manager, Producer Entertainment Group. “We are grateful for the overwhelming support we have received so far.”

“We at UTA are committed to being fierce advocates for LGBTQIA+ artists and their creative expression. It’s why we are proud to support the Drag Isn’t Dangerous telethon, which is not only bringing attention to the critical work being done to protect and uplift the community, but also supporting nonprofits that shepherd those values, said UTA Partner & Chief of Social Impact Rene Jones. “It’s an honor to work alongside passionate agents and colleagues like Pranav Mandavia and Michael Grinspan, among many others, who continue to provide our LGBTQIA+ clients with platforms like this one that allow them to share their stories and impact the world.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now at https://www.moment.co/dangerous and the official pre-show donation page is live at: https://tiltify.com/dangerous.