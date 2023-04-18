SoundExchange Partners With Music Metadata Company Music Story

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) – Music tech company SoundExchange announced the launch of a new partnership with music metadata company Music Story, to enhance SoundExchange’s existing sound recordings database.

Under the terms of the deal, SoundExchange will implement Music Story’s contributor data for both existing and new sound recordings, reducing the need for manual claiming and further refining SoundExchange’s database.

“This integration is the latest step forward in SoundExchange’s pursuit of partnerships and technologies that maximize our performer lineups, so creators are compensated accurately in our monthly distributions,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “Music Story’s robust data will help reduce the number of creators missing out on royalties for their contributions.”

As part of the agreement, Music Story will bolster SoundExchange with their technical expertise and engineering team. Music Story also brings their partnership with Muso.AI, a verified music credit platform to the table, allowing the companies to correctly link music creators to their work and identify inconsistencies that impact royalty distriburtions. Music Story is the exclusive B2B distributor of Muso.AI’s crediting metadata.

“We’re proud to pioneer this new level of qualitative music metadata with an innovative company like SoundExchange. Metadata is an industry game-changer and an essential component to building strong relationships between music creators and streaming music services,” said Jean-Luc Biaulet, CEO of Music Story. “Our ability to cater to the individual customer, like SoundExchange, and their market needs makes our service stand out from the others.”

The full financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.