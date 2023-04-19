Otis Redding III, Son Of The Soul Icon Otis Redding, Dead at 59

MACON, GA (CelebrityAccess) — Otis Redding III, a singer and guitarist and son of the soul music icon Otis Redding, has died. He was 59.

His death was announced on Wednesday by his sister, Karla Redding-Andrews, who stated via social media that her brother died after a battle with cancer.

Otis Redding III was one of four children that Otis Redding and his wife Zelma Atwood produced. Otis Redding III was just three years old when his father died in a plane crash in 1967.

Otis, along with his brother Dexter, and cousin Mark Lockett formed the group soul and disco group The Reddings and recorded multiple albums together.

Their music included originals such as Remote Control (The Reddings song) as well as covers of his father’s music, including (Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay.

He also worked with the tis Redding Foundation, which helps to provide musical summer camp experiences for children.