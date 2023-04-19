All Things Go Music Festival Announces Women-Led Lineup With Maggie Rogers, Lana Del Rey & More

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – All Things Go Music Festival, presented by I.M.P., has announced its women-led, 32-artist stacked lineup for this year’s multi-day festival taking place Saturday and Sunday, September 30 and October 1, at the iconic outdoor venue – Merriweather Post Pavilion. This year’s indie festival includes headliners Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Established and emerging talent will join the headlining artists, including Lizzie McAlpine, Tegan and Sara, Fletcher, MUNA, Mt. Joy, Arlo Parks, and many more.

While more prominent festivals continue to drop the ball on gender parity, All Things Go has built its brand on showcasing women both on stage and behind the scenes.

All Things Go was first held in 2014 at DC’s Union Market. It expanded to The Yards Park at the Capitol Waterfront in 2016 and bounced between the two venues before settling at Merriweather Post Pavilion in 2021. Maggie Rogers and Carly Rae Jepsen previously headlined All Things Go in 2018.

Fan presale begins Thursday (April 20) at 10 am EST. Multiple ticket options are available; fans can choose from GA Lawn, Pavilion + Law, VIP Pass, and VIP Super Suite. For more information and to register for the presale, visit the official website HERE.