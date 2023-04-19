Ben Patterson To Helm Downtown’s New Artist & Label Services Unit

NEW YORK CITY (CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music announced the launch of a new Artist and Services Division that will be overseen by industry veteran Ben Patterson.

Patterson shared the news of his new role via social media, writing: “I’m excited to announce I’ve been tapped as President of Artist and Label Services at Downtown. I’m surrounded by an incredibly passionate team of music enthusiasts and strategists that love helping artists and labels find fans, boost streams and build careers.”

“I’m not sure I saw all of this when I started DashGo in 2004 – but I did know that people would want to listen to music on demand and that the internet would allow artists to cut through some of those barriers, but that they’d still want a trusted and creative team around them to help navigate the ever-changing landscape. So while what I do as described to my parents and in-laws has changed very little in 20 years, the way fans and artists and labels use and create and share music is ever-changing. Sitting at that table with some of the most incredible talent in the world is a fun place to be,” he added.

As Music Business Worldwide noted, Downtown acquired DashGo, a boutique digital music distributor in 2019 as part of AVL Digital Group and integrated the company as an in-house digital distribution operation.

According to Music Business Worldwide, the new Artist & Label Services division is the latest evolution of DashGo, which the company describes as “integral” to its mission.

“With Ben’s move, we have completed a series of changes that we commenced two years ago, firmly establishing Downtown as the premier provider of distribution, publishing, artist, label and related services to the broader industry. We’re extremely fortunate to have BEN and the rest of the leadership team that guides this division and I am excited to see how they continue to grow and evolve,” stated Downtown CEO Ben Bergman.