K-Pop Star Moon Bin Dead At 25

SEOUL, South Korea (CelebrityAccess) — Moon Bin, a member of the K-pop group Astro, has died. He was 25.

His death was announced by his agency, Fantagio, who said he died on April 19th, but provided few details about the circumstances of his passing.

According to TMZ, his body was discovered by police who found him in his apartment in Seoul’s Gangnam-gu district after he failed to turn up for a rehearsal.

Moon Bin got his start in the entertainment industry as a child model and an actor before he transitioned to music, becoming a trainee at Fantagio when he was still in grade school.

He debuted as a member of Astro in 2016 but took a hiatus from the group in 2019 due to undisclosed health issues.

He returned to Astro in 2020 and teamed up with his Astro group-mate Sanha as the first official sub-unit of the group.

Along with music, Moon Bin continued to act, appearing in web content such as The Mermaid Prince, the Food Avengers, and Coupang Play’s Saturday Night Live Korea.

Just four months ago, Fantagio announced the renewal of Moon Bin’s contract.

According to a statement from Fantagio, a private memorial service for friends and close colleagues will be held.