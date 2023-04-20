Armada Music Launches A $100 Million Catalog Acquisition Venture Focused On Dance Music

AMSTERDAM, NL (CelebrityAccess) — Armada Music, the independent dance music label founded by DJ and producer Armin van Buuren, Maykel Piron and David Lewis, announced the launch of Best Ever Acquired Tracks (BEAT), an investment company focused on dance music.

Backed by U.S.-based financial services firm, Pinnacle Financial Partners, BEAT plans to invest up to $100 million to acquire and exploit dance music catalogs over the next two years, with plans for an additional investment of $400 million in the coming years.

At launch, the company has already announced the acqusition of KMS Records’ master recordings catalog from house and techno legend Kevin Saunderson, and the acquisition of the master and publishing catalog of ARTY.

Both of the catalogs will be distributed by Armada Music’s distribution operation, Armada Distribution B.V.

The new investment venture will be overseen by Armada Music CEO Maykel Piron, who said he launched BEAT after being pursued by numerous investors in recent years amid the surge in catalog investment.

It’s a privilege to be working with the tracks that sparked my passion for dance music at an early age,” says Piron. “That passion is still there, and it’s incredibly rewarding to bolster the legacy of major dance hits such as Joe Smooth’s ‘Promised Land’, of which we already acquired the exploitation rights years ago. It adds a new dimension to the work we’re doing with Armada Music, and we’re super excited to bring in more incredible labels, artists and songs to boost and complement our current catalog of 40.000 tracks,” Piron stated.