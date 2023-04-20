Corey Williams Named VP Of Legal Affairs, Rights & Clearances At UMG

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced the promotion of veteran music executive Corey Williams to Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, Rights & Clearances for Republic Records, Def Jam Recordings and Island Records.

With more than three decades of relevant experience, Williams will focus on Rights and Clearances, as well as shared services across Republic, Def Jam and Island.

Williams will continue to be based in New York and continue to report to Antoinette Trotman, Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, Rights & Clearances for Republic Records, Def Jam Recordings and Island Records.

Williams joined UMG in 2015 as Director of Business & Legal Affairs but was quickly promoted to Senior Director of Business & Legal Affairs. His resume also includes roles at Atlantic Records, where he served as Associate Director of Business & Legal Affairs and Arista, where he was a manager overseeing rights and clearances.

Williams started his career at Sony Music as an assistant audio engineer in 1985.

“I am honored to take on this expanded role and I want to thank Antoinette and Steve Gawley, UMG’s Executive Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, for this opportunity to continue to work with the incredibly talented teams at Republic, Def Jam and Island Records. It’s a privilege to collaborate daily with such talented artists and executives. I look forward to continuing to help drive the future growth of these iconic labels,” Williams stated.

“Corey is an invaluable member of our team and has been instrumental in contributing to the continued success of Republic, Def Jam and Island. His wealth of experience, knowledge, and expertise have been crucial in navigating the rapidly evolving music industry landscape and ensuring that our artists and labels are well-positioned for long-term success,” added Antoinette Trotman.