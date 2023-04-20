Ivan Neville Signs A Co-Publishing Deal With AMR Songs

NEW ORLEANS (CelebrityAccess) — AMR Songs announced the signing of an exclusive worldwide co-publishing deal with the New Orleans-based multi-instrumentalist and R&B legend Ivan Neville.

Neville’s deal with AMR Songs includes his new album, “Touch My Soul,” which is his first new release in 20 years. The 10 song collection features a host of collaborators that include his dad Aaron Neville and uncle Cyril Neville, Bonnie Raitt, Trombone Shorty and Michael McDonald, as well as Preservation Hall Jazz bandleaders Ben Jaffe and Charlie Gabriel, and Revivalist lead singer David Shaw.

“We’re so grateful that Ivan Neville chose to work with AMR during this new and exciting chapter of his career. He is such a legend and an amazing talent whose music continues to influence new generations of artists and musicians,” stated AMR Music founder Tamara Conniff.

“I haven’t written music for myself in a long time, so this project is very special to me. When I think about the way music has touched my soul and all the songs that became special moments in my life, I become very emotional. Music should touch your soul. I hope this record touches someone’s soul,” Ivan Neville stated.

“When my old friend Jonathan McHugh moved back to New Orleans and told me about what he and Tamara were going to do with AMR Songs, it felt like a no-brainer to partner with them so we can get my music introduced to new audiences through their strength in films, TV, and advertising. When I played him some of my album demos, he introduced me to Tamara. I am so excited to work with them,” Neville added.