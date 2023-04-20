Live Nation Announced The Launch Of Vibee, A New Experiential Entertainment Company

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation announced the launch of Vibee, a new company focused on creating experiences for music fans.

According to Live Nation, Vibee will leverage their expertise to develop a variety of experiences, including destination events in location such as the Bahamas and Mexico that will suit a range of interests from fans, including gourmet dinners & spirit tastings, artist conversations & panels, health & wellness classes, limited edition artist merchandise and memorabilia, and more.

Vibee will also develop festival integrations with Live Nation’s portfolio of event and festival producers, creating curated experiences for fans at major festivals across the U.S. with event creators such as C3 Presents and Insomniac.

As well, Vibee will also create unique packages around Las Vegas Residencies that include concierge services, VIP access, and exclusive fan opportunities at some of Sin City’s leading resort properties.

“Vibee was founded to build indelible memories between fans and their favorite artists in a new way,” said Harvey Cohen, President of Vibee. “We are poised to deliver a range of once-in-a-lifetime destination experiences for every type of fan in vibrant locations all over the world.“

At launch, Vibee announced partnerships with some of Live Nation’s leading festival and event companies, including Insomniac, C3 Presents, Country Nation as well as other Live Nation festival properties.

The new company has hit the ground running and already announced their initial slate of events, including activations for the Electric Daisy Carnival, Beyond Wonderland, Lollapalooza 2023 and ACT, among others.

Additionally, Vibee announced plans for a boutique Fall trip to the Bahamas with a legendary, but yet-to-be-named artist, a four-day Cabo adventure with one of the world’s top DJs, and a bespoke Country music weekend in Nashville. Vibee also recently staged a successful activation a Rock the Ocean’s 2023 Tortuga Music Festival earlier this month, the company said.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Vibee will be producing curated events and activating experiences around upcoming events and festivals including:

May 19-22: Hotel EDC

June 16-18: Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge

June 24-25: Day Trip Festival

June 23-26: BEACH IT!

August 3-6: Lollapalooza 2023

August 11-13: TidalWave Music Festival

September 21-25: Format Festival

Oct 6-8: ACL Festival

Oct 13-15: ACL Festival

November 4-8: EDSea