The Academy of Country Music Details A Full Slate Of Events In The Leadup To The ACM Awards

FRISCO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — The Academy of Country Music announced the lineup for the three days of live music performances that will take place in the leadup to the 58th annual ACM Awards.

Co-hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, the ACM Awards show will take place at 7 p.m. CT on Thursday, May 11 at Ford Center at The Star and will be livestreamed exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.

In the leadup to the awards gala, the ACM will host multiple events, including the ACM Country Kickoff at The Star, a two-day music and entertainment festival which is open to the public and free for fans.

The ACM also announced ACM Songs & Stories Powered by The Bluebird Cafe + NSAI, a private event for industry colleagues celebrating the top songwriters of the past year and the Topgolf Tee-Off & Rock On presented by VGT by Aristocrat Gaming followed by ACM Lifting Lives LIVE: Morgan Wallen & Friends, a live concert on the green at Topgolf The Colony, which is already sold out.

“During this week in May, Frisco will become the Country Music capital of the world and welcome the Academy of Country Music,” said Mayor Jeff Cheney, City of Frisco. “Attracting this caliber of entertainment is why our city invests in public-private partnerships, which produce state-of-the-art venues like the Ford Center at The Star. Our partnership with the Dallas Cowboys continues to create amazing opportunities where all eyes focus on Frisco, benefitting our residents, businesses, and visitors.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with the Dallas Cowboys and the Jones family to bring the Academy of Country Music Awards back to Texas at their world headquarters,” said Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside. “This world-class venue, shopping and dining district, and luxury area hotels and resorts made the perfect canvas to build our ACM Awards week bigger and better than ever, on behalf of our artists and industry. Texas has some of the most passionate Country Music fans in the world, and we can’t wait to bring the party to Frisco!”