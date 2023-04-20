Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Larkin Poe

Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell front Larkin Poe, a blues-based rock band that will knock your socks off. This is their story from home-schooling in Georgia to touring with their sister Jessica in the acoustic act the Lovell Sisters, to ultimately forging a new sound and backing Elvis Costello, Bright Eyes and more as they slowly gained traction on their own. My favorite part of the conversation is when the Lovell Sisters break up and Rebecca and Megan are struggling. Struggle is the essence of making it.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/larkin-poe-113471017/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/larkin-poe/id1316200737?i=1000609786607

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3k0Hmyt16CNQvPv1RNT8lt?si=RJyrg24ETtqVbscjcXkoNQ

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/87381933-59c7-4244-989f-3b96db743650/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-larkin-poe

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/larkin-poe-302269115

