The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Larkin Poe

Sisters Rebecca and Megan Lovell front Larkin Poe, a blues-based rock band that will knock your socks off. This is their story from home-schooling in Georgia to touring with their sister Jessica in the acoustic act the Lovell Sisters, to ultimately forging a new sound and backing Elvis Costello, Bright Eyes and more as they slowly gained traction on their own. My favorite part of the conversation is when the Lovell Sisters break up and Rebecca and Megan are struggling. Struggle is the essence of making it.

