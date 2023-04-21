Desiigner Cancels Upcoming Shows While He Seeks Mental Health Care

MINNEAPOLIS (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Desiigner announced he’s cancelling all upcoming appearances and seeking treatment for his mental health after reportedly exposed himself while on an international flight.

Sources told TMZ that Desiigner, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, was returning to the U.S. after visiting Japan and Thailand when he was alleged to have exposed himself on the plane, earning an admonishment from the flith attended.

After landing in Minneapolis, he was questioned and subsequently released by police, TMZ reported.

Following the alleged incident, he posted a notice to his Instagram that he has been struggling with mental health and plans to check himself into a facility for care. He also suggested that medication he received while abroad may have impacted his behavior.,

“While overseas for a concert I performed at, I had to be admitted in to a hospital, I was not thinking clearly. They gave me meds, and I had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me,” he wrote.

He also noted that he was cancelling all upcoming appearances “until further notice” while he seeks medical care.

“Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If your (sic) not feeling like yourself please get help,” he added.

Desiigner is best known for his 2015 hit “Panda” which won the Billboard Music Award for top rap song in 2017. He departed from his label, Def Jam, in 2019. He announced he was stepping away from music in late 2022, following the death Migos rapper Takeoff but released a new track, “Bigger & Bigger” several weeks later.