Gary Roden To Lead New UK Arena Co-op Live

MANCHESTER, UK (VIP-BOOKING) – Co-op Live, the UK`s largest live entertainment arena scheduled to open in 2023, has appointed Gary Roden as Executive Director and General Manager to oversee its operations and spearhead the venue`s future vision and strategy.

In his role, Roden will be responsible for the strategic and operational delivery of the joint venture between Oak View Group (OVG) and City Football Group (CFG), which will have a capacity of 23,500 fans and host over 120 shows annually at Manchester`s Etihad Campus.

Roden, who joins Co-op Live from Ticketmaster UK, where he spent over eight years, most recently as Senior Vice President of Client Development and Commercial, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment, stating that he is “delighted to be joining Co-op Live” and leading the team in Manchester to create a game-changing arena experience for both fans and artists. He will lead the venue`s eight-strong executive team, which comprises experienced individuals from various fields.

Co-Chair of Oak View Group International, Jessica Koravos, expressed her excitement for Roden`s appointment and praised his experience. She also highlighted Co-op Live`s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility, with plans to support Manchester City Council`s target of becoming net zero carbon by 2038 and donating at least £1m annually to the Co-op Foundation to support local and national initiatives focused on young people, food security, education, and sustainability.