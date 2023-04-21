I.M.P. Announces A Partnership with r.Cup At The Atlantis To Reduce Single-Use Plastic

WASHINGTON D.C. (CelebrityAccess) — In time for Earth Day, independent concert promoter It’s My Planet announced the launch of a new partnership with r.Cup to reduce single use plastic waste.

As part of the deal, I.M.P.’s newest concert venue, The Atlantis, will serve all beverages in reusable r.Cups when the club officially opens its doors on May 30th with a performance by the Foo Fighters.

“Starting from Day One, The Atlantis will serve beverages in reusable cups, as well as alternatives to plastic water bottles, as we want to deploy the most environmentally friendly method of serving customers available,” said Donna Westmoreland, COO of I.M.P.

“We expect to roll out r.Cup at the 9:30 Club and Lincoln Theatre shortly thereafter. Once we learn from those experiences, we expect to expand it in our largest venues; The Anthem and ultimately, Merriweather Post Pavilion. Our organization has the opportunity to keep millions of single use plastics out of landfills, which feels like an important responsibility we’re enthusiastically taking on,” Westmoreland continued.

r.Cup’s product line includes a variety of reusable cups and containers that can replace the single-use cups and food service items used in during many live events. Additionally, r.Cup collects, washes, sanitizes, and repackages their reusable products and provides the logistical infrastructure to support the supply chain.

According to r.Cup, the use of the company’s products has prevented millions of single-use cups and foodware from ending up in landfills, reducing CO2 emissions my more than two million tons.