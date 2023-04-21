Prescription Songs Announces Signing of Nashville Singer/Songwriter Josie Dunne

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – One of the leading indie publishing companies in the US, Prescription Songs, has announced the signing of singer/songwriter Josie Dunne. The Nashville-based artist was brought into the Prescription roster by Prescription’s own Chris Martignago (A&R).

Hailing from the Windy City, artist/songwriter Dunne’s voice and soul-inspired pop music have earned over 1 million monthly listeners and over 100m streams to date across all platforms. She has shared the stage with artists such as Julia Michaels, COIN, Ben Rector, Andy Grammer, Jake Scott and Daya. As a writer, she has had cuts with Natalie Imbruglia, Spencer Sutherland, Brooke Alexx, and Corook.

“I feel so lucky to be joining the Prescription Songs family!” Dunne shares. “It’s really the perfect home for me to reach new goals as a writer and continue to do what I love as an artist. Rx has always been the centerpiece of pop music’s growth in Nashville and I’m excited to be a part of that continued growth with the dream team by my side!”

That admiration goes both ways. Martignago says, “I’ve known Josie for years and I’m fortunate to have had a front row seat to her growth as an artist during that time. This new chapter is one that I’m so excited about because it will allow us to work on all the amazing dimensions Josie brings to the table as a creative. Her energy is unmatched, and I just know this partnership is going to result in some amazing art for the world.”

Dunne’s management team – Anthony Manker and Cooper Anstett (Group Projects), is equally as excited to see what the future brings: “Katie [Fagan, Prescription Songs] and Chris have been linchpins in the growth of pop music here in Nashville, and we couldn’t be more excited for Josie to join that exciting creative community. Chris and Josie have been in lockstep for years, and to see this evolution of their existing relationship is a full circle moment. We’re looking forward to working together with the Rx team to amplify Josie’s work as an artist, songwriter and record producer.”