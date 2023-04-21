Staind Annouce First Studio Album in 12 Years – Confessions of the Fallen & Unveil New Single “Lowest In Me”

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) -The rock quartet from Massachusetts – Staind, has announced their new album, Confessions of the Fallen, the band’s first new studio LP in 12 years. The 10-track set, produced by Erik Ron (Panic! at the Disco, Black Veil Brides), is expected this Fall on Alchemy/BMG. Before the album’s fall release, the rockers unveiled the first single, “Lowest in Me.”

The new single features frontman Aaron Lewis’ unmistakable baritone over hard-rocking instrumentals with a vast chorus. It is Staind’s signature sound but with a twist.

“I did want to modernize the sound and bring us up to date,” Lewis said in a press release. “You can certainly recognize the band, but at the same time, you can hear that we’ve been paying attention and understand what kind of sounds and approaches we can use that maybe weren’t around the last time we did this.”

Guitarist Mike Mushok added, “It’s undeniably Aaron’s voice and same for the songs. We got together and spent a lot of time focusing on direction, and we really like how it turned out.”

Staind’s last album was in 2011. Throughout their career, the band has scored four platinum-or-better albums and has amassed 13 top 10 Mainstream Rock hits, including “It’s Been Awhile,” “So Far Away,” “Right Here,” and “Not Again.” The band went on hiatus in 2012, although they played a few select shows a few years later. In 2019, they came together to play a handful of gigs and released Live: It’s Been Awhile – in 2021 – which they followed with a tour in 2022.

The album news comes on the heels of the announcement that Staind, including Johnny April (bass) and Sal Giancarelli (drums), will embark on a co-headlining summer US tour with Godsmack. The outing kicks off July 18 in St. Louis with 25 dates through August 31, ending in Austin, TX.

In addition, Lewis has been on the road in support of his latest solo work, Frayed at Both Ends, on his An American Patriot Tour. A live show review and interview with the complex frontman are forthcoming.

No release date has been set for Confessions of the Fallen yet. In the meantime, check out the lyric video for “Lowest in Me” below.